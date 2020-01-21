OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys 22,004 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A comprises about 3.2% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1,621.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $522,629.44. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $5,665,960.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,117,423.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. 29,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Benchmark began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

