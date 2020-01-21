OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 60,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 5,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,275. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

In other BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust news, insider Jones Bryn 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

