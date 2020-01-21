Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Reaches $0.0111

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $22,454.00 and $316.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.03610452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00205264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

