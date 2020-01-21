OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.46

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter valued at about $661,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

