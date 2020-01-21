Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) is Edmp Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up approximately 4.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edmp Inc. owned 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,273. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 88.16%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

