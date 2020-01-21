OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,389 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fiserv by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $121.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

