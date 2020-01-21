OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,913,000 after acquiring an additional 281,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after acquiring an additional 691,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. 10,191,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,665,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

