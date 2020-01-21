OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

ULTA traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $272.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,286. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.58 and its 200 day moving average is $273.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

