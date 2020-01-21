OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $529.14. 775,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.80 and a 12 month high of $539.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Insiders sold a total of 6,371 shares of company stock worth $3,225,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

