OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 821 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 993,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,846. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

