OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.75 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,354 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.94. 5,445,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.00 and its 200-day moving average is $194.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

