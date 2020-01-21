OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,988,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

