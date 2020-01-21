OKB Price Tops $2.93 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00033866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a total market cap of $117.22 million and approximately $84.01 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.05546622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026192 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128750 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001271 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

