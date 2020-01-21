Oceanlab (OCL) Price Down 84.7% This Week

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Oceanlab has traded 84.7% lower against the US dollar. Oceanlab has a market capitalization of $933.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oceanlab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.03636614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Oceanlab Token Profile

OCL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu

Oceanlab Token Trading

Oceanlab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oceanlab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

