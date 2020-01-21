OAX Price Hits $0.0481 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. OAX has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $222,108.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.53 or 0.03503108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00201262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, Gate.io, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

