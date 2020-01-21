Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.57

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and traded as high as $7.67. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 804,287 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

