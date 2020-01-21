Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.14

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.14 and last traded at C$31.02, with a volume of 9853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northview Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.19.

Get Northview Apartment REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.07.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.