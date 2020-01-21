Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Boosted by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

NYSE NOC traded down $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $262.77 and a 52 week high of $384.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.