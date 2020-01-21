Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.25. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 20,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.