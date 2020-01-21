Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nike comprises 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Nike by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nike by 0.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $103.89.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

