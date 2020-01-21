NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.51 and last traded at $45.51, 574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 367% from the average session volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get NEXT/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.334 dividend. This is an increase from NEXT/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NEXT/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.