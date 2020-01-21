Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.66-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.731-5.731 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.11. 13,232,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,020. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Huber Research cut Netflix from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $372.88.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

