NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $4,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,283,481 shares in the company, valued at $54,986,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after buying an additional 1,100,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. 614,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,627. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,241.24 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

