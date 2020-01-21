NavCoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0938 on Major Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $29,213.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003966 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026388 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About NavCoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,162,205 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, cfinex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

