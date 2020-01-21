Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $5.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE NLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 434.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 148.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 74,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 57.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 69,531 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

