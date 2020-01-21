Myriad (XMY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,516.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $11,516.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,716,250,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

