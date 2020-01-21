MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.89 Million

Equities analysts expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post sales of $532.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.07 million and the highest is $562.40 million. MYR Group reported sales of $446.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

MYRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 57,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after buying an additional 167,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MYR Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in MYR Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

