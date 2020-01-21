Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,565,000 after acquiring an additional 297,026 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,128,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,421,000 after acquiring an additional 394,794 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 620,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. 11,393,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,729,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.