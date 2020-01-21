Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $13.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Monument Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Malaysia and Australia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper, sulfur, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

