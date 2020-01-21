MOAC (MOAC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,386.00

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. MOAC has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and $2,386.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One MOAC coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002472 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io . MOAC’s official website is moac.io

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.