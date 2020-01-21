Mindexcoin (MIC) Market Capitalization Reaches $302,378.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, LATOKEN and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $302,378.00 and approximately $975.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.03480662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00201712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

