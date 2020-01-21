MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.51. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 35,780 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 24.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

