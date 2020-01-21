Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) Trading Up 5%

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR)’s share price was up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.74 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.73 ($0.52), approximately 2,119,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.70 ($0.49).

The company has a market capitalization of $209.32 million and a PE ratio of -11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.57.

About Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR)

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

