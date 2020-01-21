Miles Capital Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Miles Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 70,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.49. 491,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,355,944. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $204.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.