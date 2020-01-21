Miles Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,825 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. 187,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,463. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

