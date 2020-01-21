Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Position Lessened by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,031,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.33. 1,200,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

