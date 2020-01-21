Micromines Achieves Market Cap of $35,268.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Micromines has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Micromines token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Mercatox and Crex24. Micromines has a total market cap of $35,268.00 and $17.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.71 or 0.03463108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00201676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24, Mercatox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

