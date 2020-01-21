Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTRO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 297 ($3.91) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 408.56 ($5.37).

MTRO stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.17. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,216 ($29.15). The firm has a market cap of $348.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.26.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

