Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,069,498 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. 134,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,683. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.