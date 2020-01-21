Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $89.74. 681,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,252. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $88.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

