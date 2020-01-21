Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,266 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $82,616,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,943 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

