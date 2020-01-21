Means Investment CO. Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

