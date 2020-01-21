Means Investment CO. Inc. Invests $219,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174,395 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 874,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,894,332. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $160.32 and a 1-year high of $223.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.