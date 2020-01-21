Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. 8,694,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,210,011. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

