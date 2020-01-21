Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 504 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.80. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $174.53 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

