Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 1,369 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $211.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,973. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

