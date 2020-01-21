Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.97.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $17.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,948,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,338. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.29. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $319.55 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

