MD Financial Management Inc. Has $15.22 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 0.8% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $3,913,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $1,295,000.

Shares of LIT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 11,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,985. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2818 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

