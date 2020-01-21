McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.62

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.62 and traded as low as $61.90. McBride shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 36,846 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McBride in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 85 ($1.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.43.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Nodland purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £78,100 ($102,736.12).

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

