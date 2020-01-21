Max Property Group (MPG) Achieves Market Cap of $452,147.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $452,147.00 and $4,108.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038819 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006094 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000399 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

